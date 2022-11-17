Haverty Furniture Companies, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.3% Upside

Haverty Furniture Companies, In with ticker code (HVT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 44 and 32 calculating the mean target price we have 38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 32.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.3%. The 50 day MA is 27.11 and the 200 day moving average is 27.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $511m. Visit the company website at: https://www.havertys.com

The potential market cap would be $590m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Haverty Furniture Companies operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.