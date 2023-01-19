Haverty Furniture Companies, In – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Haverty Furniture Companies, In with ticker code (HVT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 32 and has a mean target at 38. With the stocks previous close at 33.76 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The 50 day MA is 31.36 and the 200 day MA is 27.91. The market cap for the company is $549m. Visit the company website at: https://www.havertys.com

The potential market cap would be $618m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Haverty Furniture Companies. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its Website. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions. Haverty Furniture Companies. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.