Hasbro, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 13.4% Upside

Hasbro, Inc. found using ticker (HAS) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 139 and 95 with the average target price sitting at 116.27. With the stocks previous close at 102.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.4%. The 50 day MA is 104.21 and the 200 day MA is 108.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $13,648m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hasbro.com

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company’s U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company’s Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-tailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.