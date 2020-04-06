Hasbro – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.2% Upside

Hasbro with ticker code (HAS) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 52 with the average target price sitting at 93.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 70.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.89 while the 200 day moving average is 96.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,171m. Find out more information at: http://www.hasbro.com

Hasbro, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company’s U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company’s Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. It also acquires, finances, develops, produces, distributes, and sells entertainment content. The company offers its products under the MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, FURREAL FRIENDS, PEPPA PIG, and PJ MASKS brands, as well as through premier partner brands. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-retailers. Hasbro was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn