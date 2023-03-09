Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.5% Upside

Harsco Corporation found using ticker (HSC) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $19.00 and $9.5 calculating the average target price we see $12.63. With the stocks previous close at $7.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $7.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to $6.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $627m. Company Website: https://www.harsco.com

The potential market cap would be $1,063m based on the market concensus.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.