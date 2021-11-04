Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.3% Upside

Harsco Corporation with ticker code (HSC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $30.00 and $24. and has a mean target at $27.00. Now with the previous closing price of $14.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 86.3%. The 50 day MA is $16.90 and the 200 moving average now moves to $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1,105m. Company Website: http://www.harsco.com

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative equipment and technology for the rail sector worldwide. It operates through three segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management services, including transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes. The Harsco Rail segment offers equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment manufactures and sells highly-engineered railway track maintenance equipment, and collision avoidance and warning systems to support passenger, rail worker, and pedestrian safety, as well as measurement and diagnostic technologies that support railway maintenance programs. Harsco Corporation has a strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring metal recovery technology to the steel industry. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.