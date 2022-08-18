Twitter
Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Harsco Corporation with ticker code (HSC) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $19.00 and $6. and has a mean target at $12.17. With the stocks previous close at $6.55 this would imply there is a potential upside of 85.8%. The 50 day MA is $6.40 and the 200 moving average now moves to $11.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $490m. Company Website: https://www.harsco.com

The potential market cap would be $911m based on the market concensus.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management services, including transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, and soil and dredged materials. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

