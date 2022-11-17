Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.1% Upside

Harsco Corporation found using ticker (HSC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $19.00 and $7. calculating the average target price we see $12.20. Given that the stocks previous close was at $6.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 77.1%. The 50 day MA is $5.09 while the 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $545m. Find out more information at: https://www.harsco.com

The potential market cap would be $965m based on the market concensus.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management services, including transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, and soil and dredged materials. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.