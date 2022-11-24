Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.7% Upside

Harsco Corporation with ticker code (HSC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $19.00 and $7. calculating the average target price we see $12.20. Now with the previous closing price of $7.19 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 69.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $5.24 and the 200 day MA is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $574m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.harsco.com

The potential market cap would be $974m based on the market concensus.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management services, including transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, and soil and dredged materials. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.