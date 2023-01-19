Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Harsco Corporation found using ticker (HSC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $19.00 and $7.5 with the average target price sitting at $11.90. Given that the stocks previous close was at $7.30 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The day 50 moving average is $6.73 and the 200 day MA is $6.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $558m. Find out more information at: https://www.harsco.com

The potential market cap would be $909m based on the market concensus.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management servicesluding transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, and soil and dredged materials. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

