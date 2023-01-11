Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.0% Upside

Harsco Corporation with ticker code (HSC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $19.00 and $7.5 calculating the mean target price we have $11.90. Now with the previous closing price of $7.30 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.0%. The day 50 moving average is $6.59 and the 200 day moving average is $6.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $608m. Company Website: https://www.harsco.com

The potential market cap would be $990m based on the market concensus.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management services, including transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, and soil and dredged materials. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.