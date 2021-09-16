Twitter
Harsco Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Harsco Corporation found using ticker (HSC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between $30.00 and $24. and has a mean target at $26.67. With the stocks previous close at $16.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $18.64 and the 200 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market cap of $1,345m. Company Website: http://www.harsco.com

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative equipment and technology for the rail sector worldwide. It operates through three segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides waste management services, including transportation, specialty waste processing, and recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes. The Harsco Rail segment offers equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment manufactures and sells highly-engineered railway track maintenance equipment, and collision avoidance and warning systems to support passenger, rail worker, and pedestrian safety, as well as measurement and diagnostic technologies that support railway maintenance programs. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

