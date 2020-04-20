Harrow Health – Consenus Indicates Potential 150.0% Upside

Harrow Health with ticker code (HROW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 10 and has a mean target at 11. Now with the previous closing price of 4.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 150.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4.41 while the 200 day moving average is 5.7. The company has a market cap of $115m. Find out more information at: http://www.harrowinc.com

Harrow Health, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. Its products portfolio includes topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100 and SURF-200; SURF-300, an oral capsule for treating patients suffering from ocular surface diseases, and DED signs and symptoms; Klarity drops to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with DED; MELT-100, a drug that is administered sublingually for conscious sedation during cataract surgery; MAY-66 that is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with Peyronie’s disease; MAY-44, a non-estrogen topical analgesic gel; and other drug candidates for rare diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of MAY-88, an oral anhydrous extend release suspension of pentosan polysulfate sodium for interstitial cystitis. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Harrow Health in December 2018. Harrow Health was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

