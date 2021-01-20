Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Harrow Health – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Harrow Health found using ticker (HROW) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 8.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 59.6%. The 50 day MA is 6.35 and the 200 day moving average is 5.98. The company has a market cap of $205m. Find out more information at: http://www.harrowinc.com

Harrow Health, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. Its products portfolio includes topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100 and SURF-200; SURF-300, an oral capsule for treating patients suffering from ocular surface diseases, and DED signs and symptoms; Klarity drops to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with DED; MELT-100, a drug that is administered sublingually for conscious sedation during cataract surgery; MAY-66 that is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with Peyronie’s disease; MAY-44, a non-estrogen topical analgesic gel; and other drug candidates for rare diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of MAY-88, an oral anhydrous extend release suspension of pentosan polysulfate sodium for interstitial cystitis. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Harrow Health in December 2018. Harrow Health was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.