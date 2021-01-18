Harrow Health – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.6% Upside

Harrow Health with ticker code (HROW) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 14 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 13.5. With the stocks previous close at 8.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 59.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.35 while the 200 day moving average is 5.97. The market cap for the company is $205m. Visit the company website at: http://www.harrowinc.com

Harrow Health, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings. Its products portfolio includes topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100 and SURF-200; SURF-300, an oral capsule for treating patients suffering from ocular surface diseases, and DED signs and symptoms; Klarity drops to protect and rehabilitate the ocular surface pathology for patients with DED; MELT-100, a drug that is administered sublingually for conscious sedation during cataract surgery; MAY-66 that is used for the treatment of symptoms associated with Peyronie’s disease; MAY-44, a non-estrogen topical analgesic gel; and other drug candidates for rare diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of MAY-88, an oral anhydrous extend release suspension of pentosan polysulfate sodium for interstitial cystitis. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Harrow Health in December 2018. Harrow Health was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.