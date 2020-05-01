Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 9.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 1540 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 9.2% from the opening price of 1410 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 85 points and decreased 328 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2447.33 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1147 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,492.07 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,798.42. There are currently 1,873,121,917 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,427,116. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £6,680,777,833 GBP.

