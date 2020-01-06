Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 5.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.5% from the opening price of 1905.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 45 points and increased 94.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2447.33 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1622 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,879.56 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,009.61. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 892,050. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £8,950,392,453 GBP.