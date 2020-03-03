Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 20.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1255 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -20.1% from today’s opening price of 1570.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 181.5 points and decreased 168.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2447.33 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1471 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,805.21 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,919.57. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,847,309. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £7,529,808,171 GBP.

