Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 15.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 1260 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -15.1% from today’s opening price of 1484.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 148.5 points and decreased 413.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2447.33 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1147 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,555.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,838.05. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,368,941. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £6,887,106,435 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn