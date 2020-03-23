Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 14.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1140 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.5% from the opening price of 1334 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 341.5 points and decreased 644.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2447.33 GBX while the 52 week low is 1147 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,674.06 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,874.32. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,789,483. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £6,144,797,786 GBP.

