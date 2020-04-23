Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 13.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1650 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 13.5% from today’s opening price of 1453.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 188.5 points and decreased 337 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2447.33 GBX while the 52 week low is 1147 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,511.06 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,815.17. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,147,098. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £6,837,302,979 GBP.

