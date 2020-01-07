Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 11.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1690 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -11.2% from the opening price of 1902.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 42 points and increased 130.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2447.33 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1622 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,882.12 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,009.69. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 878,901. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £9,009,682,281 GBP.