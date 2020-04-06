Hargreaves Lansdown PLC 10.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1440 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.7% from the opening price of 1300.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 24.5 points and decreased 602 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2447.33 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1147 GBX.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,582.45 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,847.19. There are currently 474,318,625 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,367,259. Market capitalisation for LON:HL is £6,102,109,110 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn