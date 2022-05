Hardide Plc (LON: HDD) CEO Philip Kirkham joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss results for the six-month period ended 31st March 2022.

Phil talks us through the Group’s first half performance, the strong pipeline for H2, progress in diversifying the customer base, addressing capacity usage in the large reactor and what investors should look out for over the coming months.

Hardide plc is the leading global innovator and provider of advanced surface coating technologies