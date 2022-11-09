Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Harbour Energy PLC 42.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Harbour Energy PLC with ticker (LON:HBR) now has a potential upside of 42.5% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 675 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Harbour Energy PLC share price of 388 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 42.5%. Trading has ranged between 299 (52 week low) and 539 (52 week high) with an average of 4,061,946 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,265,748,304.

Harbour Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas company. The Company’s principal activities are the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom and Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. Its North Sea portfolio comprises a mixture of producing assets, development, and pre-development projects, as well as near-field exploration opportunities. Its international producing assets consist of its operated fields in Indonesia and Vietnam. It has a diversified United Kingdom asset base of scale with business and material stakes in long-life assets. It has working interests in about 17 licenses on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has a position in the Natuna Sea, an operating interest in the Tuna field and acreage in the South Andaman Sea gas play. It has an interest in the Zama field in Mexico’s Sureste basin. Its operations in Vietnam are focused on its operated Chim Sao and Dua oil fields.



