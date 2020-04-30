Happiness Biotech Group Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 259.6% Upside

Happiness Biotech Group Limited with ticker code (HAPP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 10.5 with the average target price sitting at 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 259.6%. The day 50 moving average is 3.2 and the 200 day MA is 4.16. The company has a market cap of $73m. Find out more information at: http://www.happ.org.cn

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. In addition, the company produces disinfectant products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, China.

