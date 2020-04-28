Happiness Biotech Group Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 254.7% Upside

Happiness Biotech Group Limited with ticker code (HAPP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.5 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 254.7%. The day 50 moving average is 3.26 and the 200 day MA is 4.18. The company has a market capitalisation of $72m. Find out more information at: http://www.happ.org.cn

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. In addition, the company produces disinfectant products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn