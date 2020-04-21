Happiness Biotech Group Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 244.3% Upside

Happiness Biotech Group Limited with ticker code (HAPP) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 10.5 calculating the average target price we see 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.05 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 244.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.46 and the 200 day MA is 4.22. The market cap for the company is $78m. Find out more information at: http://www.happ.org.cn

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. In addition, the company produces disinfectant products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, China.

