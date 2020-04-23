Happiness Biotech Group Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 238.7% Upside

Happiness Biotech Group Limited found using ticker (HAPP) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10.5 and 10.5 and has a mean target at 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 238.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 3.37 and the 200 day moving average is 4.2. The company has a market cap of $75m. Find out more information at: http://www.happ.org.cn

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. In addition, the company produces disinfectant products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, China.

