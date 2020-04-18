Happiness Biotech Group Limited – Consenus Indicates Potential 218.2% Upside

Happiness Biotech Group Limited with ticker code (HAPP) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10.5 and 10.5 and has a mean target at 10.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 218.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.57 while the 200 day moving average is 4.24. The company has a market cap of $78m. Find out more information at: http://www.happ.org.cn

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People’s Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. In addition, the company produces disinfectant products. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, China.

