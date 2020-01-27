Hansteen Holdings plc 0.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Hansteen Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HSTN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Hansteen Holdings plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 117 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of .5% from the opening price of 116.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0 points and increased 19 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 118.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 85 GBX.

Hansteen Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 111.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 99.71. There are currently 427,302,372 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,903,639. Market capitalisation for LON:HSTN is £497,379,967 GBP.