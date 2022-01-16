Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc found using ticker (THG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 144 with the average target price sitting at 151.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 138.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 129.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 134.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,941m. Company Website: https://www.hanover.com

The potential market cap would be $5,420m based on the market concensus.

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.