Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc found using ticker (THG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 144 and has a mean target at 154.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 132.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 134.49. The company has a market cap of $4,993m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hanover.com

The potential market cap would be $5,456m based on the market concensus.

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.