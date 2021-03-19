Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc with ticker code (THG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 112 calculating the mean target price we have 122.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 112.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 97.58 and the 200 day MA is 99.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,043m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.