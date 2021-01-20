Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc with ticker code (THG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 112 and has a mean target at 122.75. Now with the previous closing price of 112.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The day 50 moving average is 97.58 and the 200 moving average now moves to 99.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,043m. Company Website: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.