Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.8% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc found using ticker (THG) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 112 with the average target price sitting at 122.75. With the stocks previous close at 112.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 97.58 while the 200 day moving average is 99.21. The company has a market cap of $4,043m. Company Website: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.