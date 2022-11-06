Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc with ticker code (THG) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 170 and 144 with the average target price sitting at 152.2. Now with the previous closing price of 140.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 135.15 and the 200 day MA is 140.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,133m. Visit the company website at: https://www.hanover.com

The potential market cap would be $5,544m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, personal cyber, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment markets investment management services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The Hanover Insurance Group markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Allmerica Financial Corp. and changed its name to The Hanover Insurance Group in December 2005. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.