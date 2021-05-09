Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc found using ticker (THG) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 133 calculating the average target price we see 148.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day MA is 124.4 and the 200 day moving average is 112.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,082m. Find out more information at: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.