Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc found using ticker (THG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 144 calculating the average target price we see 151.67. With the stocks previous close at 124.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The day 50 moving average is 131.4 and the 200 day moving average is 135.95. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,464m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.