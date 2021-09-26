Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc with ticker code (THG) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 157 and 144 with a mean TP of 151.5. With the stocks previous close at 132.59 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 137.54 and the 200 day MA is 136. The market cap for the company is $4,752m. Company Website: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.