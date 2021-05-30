Hanover Insurance Group Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Hanover Insurance Group Inc with ticker code (THG) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 166 and 140 with a mean TP of 153.2. Now with the previous closing price of 139.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 137.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 124.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,007m. Company Website: http://www.hanover.com

The Hanover Insurance Group, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers’ compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner’s coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.