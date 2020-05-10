Hanesbrands Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Hanesbrands Inc. with ticker code (HBI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 10.54. With the stocks previous close at 9.58 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is 8.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,403m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.hanes.com

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, DKNY, Donna Karan, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, DIM, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Abanderado, Shock Absorber, Zorba, Explorer, Sol y Oro, and Bellinda brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. As of December 29, 2018, it operated 243 retail and direct outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 690 retail and outlet stores internationally. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

