Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 517.6% Upside

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc with ticker code (HJLI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.1 and 2.1 with a mean TP of 2.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 517.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.37 and the 200 day moving average is 0.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $16m. Company Website: http://www.hancockjaffe.com

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.