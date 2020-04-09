Hammerson plc 8.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Hammerson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HMSO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at HSBC. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 83 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 8.8% from the opening price of 76.28 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 98.77 points and decreased 203.72 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 351.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 53.5 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 175.08 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 251.56. There are currently 766,293,613 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,291,156. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £595,582,581 GBP.

