Hammerson plc 68.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Hammerson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HMSO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 30 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 68.5% from today’s opening price of 17.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 7.56 points and decreased 16.66 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 29.71 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3.61 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 22.34 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 51.32. There are currently 3,831,468,050 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 16,433,827. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £674,786,660 GBP.

