Hammerson plc 49.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Hammerson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HMSO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 49.6% from the opening price of 133.65 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 101.25 points and decreased 165.25 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 385.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 114.95 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 235.65 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 268.17. There are currently 364,536,666 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,688,195. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £916,104,037 GBP.

