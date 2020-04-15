Hammerson plc 38.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Hammerson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HMSO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 115 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 38.4% from the opening price of 83.12 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 49.28 points and decreased 183.88 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 338.8 GBX while the year low share price is currently 53.5 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 165.60 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 248.97. There are currently 253,867,911 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,462,196. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £569,969,168 GBP.

