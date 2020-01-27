Hammerson plc 3.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Liberum Capital

Hammerson plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:HMSO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -3.8% from the opening price of 260 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 52.2 points and decreased 40.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 396.4 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 202.9 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 295.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 282.09. There are currently 741,463,785 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,519,551. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £1,943,320,649 GBP.