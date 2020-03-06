Hammerson plc 21.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Hammerson plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:HMSO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Hammerson plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 218 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 21.1% from today’s opening price of 180 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 48.4 points and decreased 131 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 386.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 169.7 GBX.

Hammerson plc has a 50 day moving average of 253.95 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 271.87. There are currently 766,293,613 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,495,944. Market capitalisation for LON:HMSO is £1,367,834,099 GBP.

