Hammerson plc 2.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Hammerson plc with ticker (LON:HMSO) now has a potential upside of 2.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 25 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hammerson plc share price of 24 GBX at opening today (03/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 2.9%. Trading has ranged between 17 (52 week low) and 40 (52 week high) with an average of 7,428,118 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,232,661,125.



Hammerson plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and invests in shopping centers, developments, and premium outlets. It owns, operates and develops sustainable prime urban real estate in cities in the United Kingdom, Ireland and France. Its segments include Flagship destinations, and Developments and other. Its destinations include Brent Cross, Bullring & Grand Central, Cabot Circus, Centrale & Whitgift, Dundrum Town Centre, Highcross, Italie Deux, Les 3 Fontaines, Cergy-Pontoise, Les Terrasses du Port, O’Parinor, Swords Pavilions and others. Its development projects include Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Dublin Central, Grand Central and Martineau Galleries. Its value retail villages include Bicester Village, Fidenza Village, Ingolstadt Village, Kildare Village, La Roca Village, La Vallee Village, Maasmechelen Village and Wertheim Village. Its subsidiaries include Grantchester Holdings Limited, Hammerson Via No 1 Limited and others.







